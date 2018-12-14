Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Draws first career start
Kurucs is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Kurucs will get the nod at small forward with Allen Crabbe out due to a knee injury. Over his last five games, Kurucs is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 14.8 minutes. He certainly has an opportunity to establish himself within Brooklyn's rotation given his team's recent injury problems.
