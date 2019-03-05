Kurucs recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 127-88 victory over the Mavericks.

After a stretch of starting earlier in the season, Kurucs had been delegated to the bench until Monday night, where he started and showed out with a 19-point shooting display. The rookie shows that he can do it all by stuffing the stat sheet in every category all the while nailing five three-pointers. Kurucs may not start upon the return of Treveon Graham, but he has certainly earned more minutes or consideration for that role.