Kurucs, prior to being ejected in the fourth quarter, produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-100 Game 5 loss against the 76ers.

Some garbage time pushing and shoving resulted in Kurucs being ejected, and his season will end early. Considering he was drafted with the 40th overall pick this past summer, Kurucs had a relatively nice season. In 63 appearances, he posted 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds on 45.0 percent shooting while picking up 49 starts.

