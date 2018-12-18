Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Expected to stick in rotation
Coach Kenny Atkinson said he plans to keep Kurucs in the Nets' rotation even after Allen Crabbe (knee) is cleared to play again, Peter Botte of Newsday reports.
The 20-year-old already seems to have leapfrogged fellow wing DeMarre Carroll in the rotation, as Kurucs has garnered starts the past two games while Crabbe has been sidelined. The rookie has delivered useful stat lines in both of those contests, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game. Over the prior three games, Kurucs was only averaging 15.3 minutes, however, which could make it difficult for him to deliver consistent fantasy utility once Crabbe is in the fold.
