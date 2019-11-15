Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Fails to leave the bench Thursday
Kurucs remained fixed to the bench during Thursday's 101-93 loss to Denver.
Kurucs failed to see any action Thursday, making it three of the past four games he has not played. Coming into the season there had been speculation he would be battling Taurean Prince for the starting job. That was soon put to bed with the impressive play of Prince coinciding with Kurucs struggling to find any rhythm. Given what we have seen over the last week, Kurucs can be ignored in basically all formats.
