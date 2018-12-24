Nets' Rodions Kurucs: First career double-double Sunday
Kurucs finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over the Suns.
Kurucs dropped the first double-double of his career Sunday, putting in another impressive effort as a fill-in starter. Allen Crabbe will return at some stage and could move straight back into the starting lineup. However, given the way Kurucs' has been handling himself, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain the starter moving forward. No matter the role, Kurucs is worth grabbing in standard formats to see if he can keep things going.
More News
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 24 points in 34 minutes•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Draws first career start•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores career-high 13 points•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 12 points in 13 minutes•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...