Kurucs finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over the Suns.

Kurucs dropped the first double-double of his career Sunday, putting in another impressive effort as a fill-in starter. Allen Crabbe will return at some stage and could move straight back into the starting lineup. However, given the way Kurucs' has been handling himself, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain the starter moving forward. No matter the role, Kurucs is worth grabbing in standard formats to see if he can keep things going.