Kurucs (ankle) went through 3-on-3 work at practice Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Kurucs will miss another game Wednesday night, but he appears to be making solid progress in his return from a sprained left ankle. The hope is he'll be able to play 5-on-5 on Thursday, and if all goes well he could be back as soon as Friday against Houston.

More News
Our Latest Stories