Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Joins starting five
Kurucs is starting Thursday's game against Dallas, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Kurucs will draw his first start of the season with Garrett Temple (knee) sidelined. The former second-round pick out of Latvia has struggled to see consistent playing time this year, averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.8 points over 17 games.
