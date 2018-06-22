Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Lands in Brooklyn
Kurucs was selected by the Nets with the 40th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Despite being listed as 6-foot-10, Kurucs was primarily listed as a small forward when playing with FC Barcelona overseas, and rightfully so, as he did most of his work starting from the perimeter. Given his size and skill set, Kurucs is certainly an intriguing prospect in today's version of the NBA, and he plans to be ready to play in Brooklyn this season.
