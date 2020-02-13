Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Left out of rotation
Kurucs (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 101-91 win over the Raptors.
Kurucs has played in just two games here in February, and while he earned 27 minutes in his most recent appearance, he combined for five minutes in the two tilts before that. As such, the 22-year-old sophomore can be avoided in most fantasy formats.
