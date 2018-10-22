Kurucs will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to an ankle injury, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.

Kurucs picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to the Pacers, in which he played 15 minutes and finished with a season-high 12 points and six rebounds, while knocking down 2-of-5 three-point attempts. The rookie will sit out Wednesday with the hope that he'll be cleared to return Friday in New Orleans.