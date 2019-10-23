Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Makes court appearance Monday
Kurucs appeared in court Monday in connection with his September arrest on a domestic violence charge, Andrew Denney of the New York Post reports.
Kurucs faces several misdemeanor charges -- including one involving assault with intent to cause physical injuries, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison -- in relation to an incident involving his ex-girlfriend that allegedly occurred in Brooklyn on June 27. The 21-year-old's lawyer denied the assault allegations in Monday's court appearance, and Kurucs will be due back in court again Nov. 19, when the prosecution will have to produce the evidence it intends to use in the case. Kurucs, who is expected to continue playing for the Nets while the case remains ongoing, will likely open the season as Brooklyn's top forward off the bench.
More News
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Strong showing in Vegas debut•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Ejected late in Game 5•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Nears double-double in finale•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...