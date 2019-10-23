Kurucs appeared in court Monday in connection with his September arrest on a domestic violence charge, Andrew Denney of the New York Post reports.

Kurucs faces several misdemeanor charges -- including one involving assault with intent to cause physical injuries, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison -- in relation to an incident involving his ex-girlfriend that allegedly occurred in Brooklyn on June 27. The 21-year-old's lawyer denied the assault allegations in Monday's court appearance, and Kurucs will be due back in court again Nov. 19, when the prosecution will have to produce the evidence it intends to use in the case. Kurucs, who is expected to continue playing for the Nets while the case remains ongoing, will likely open the season as Brooklyn's top forward off the bench.