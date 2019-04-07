Kurucs finished with 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in the Nets' win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Kurucs finished Saturday's win with a modest stat line, as has been the case with him frequently over the last few weeks. In his previous 14 starts, Kurucs has averaged just 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 20.8 minutes.