Kurucs will shift to the bench for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Brooklyn got off to a woefully slow start in Game 1, so coach Jacque Vaughn will mix things up and insert Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot at forward, while Kurucs moves to the bench. In 16 minutes in Game 1, Kurucs finished with six points, six boards and two assists.