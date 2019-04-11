Kurucs contributed 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and an assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Kurucs finished one rebound shy of his third double-double of the season. The Latvian forward's in the midst of a bit of an offensive lull heading into the playoffs, having scored in double-digits just three times in his past 13 games. That said, Kurucs has carved out a solid role in his rookie season, averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.4 minutes across 62 contests, including 45 starts.

