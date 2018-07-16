Kurucs signed a four-year, $7 million contract with the Nets on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Kurucs will join the Nets immediately from FC Barcelona this season after he was selected with the 40th overall pick in this year's draft. As a 6-foot-10 small forward, Kurucs boasts plenty of intrigue as an NBA prospect, but chances are the 20-year-old will be viewed as a longer-term project in Brooklyn.