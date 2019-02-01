Nets' Rodions Kurucs: One point shy of double-double
Kurucs collected nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Spurs.
Kurucs grabbed double-digit boards for the third time through 36 appearances. The rookie continues to hold down a starting spot, contributing on both ends as a vital cog in the team's surprise ascension into the playoff picture. With Caris LeVert (foot), Jared Dudley (hamstring), and Allen Crabbe (knee) nearing their returns to the lineup, Kurucs could shift back into a reserve role soon. Regardless, his status as a key rotation player seems solidified.
