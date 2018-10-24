Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Out next two games
Kurucs (ankle) will remain out for the Nets' next two games Wednesday against Cleveland and Friday against New Orleans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, an ankle injury will keep Kurucs on the shelf Wednesday, and he's been preemptively ruled out Friday before the team returns home for Sunday's date with the Warriors. The rookie had appeared in all three of the Nets' games to date, averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.
