Kurucs (hip) is available for Friday's opener against the Magic, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Kurucs has recovered enough from his bruised left hip to take the floor. With so many players not joining the Nets in Orlando, Kurucs should see an expanded role. In the six games this season in which he's garnered at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals.