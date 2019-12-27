Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Plays 19 minutes in loss
Kurucs ended with eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 loss to New York.
Kurucs took advantage of garbage time, notching 19 minutes in the embarrassing loss. It was the most court time he has seen since late October, basically summing up what has been a disappointing season. Kurucs is not even an every night part of the rotation and only those in deeper formats need to pay attention to his movements.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.