Kurucs ended with eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 loss to New York.

Kurucs took advantage of garbage time, notching 19 minutes in the embarrassing loss. It was the most court time he has seen since late October, basically summing up what has been a disappointing season. Kurucs is not even an every night part of the rotation and only those in deeper formats need to pay attention to his movements.