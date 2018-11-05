Kurucs had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in three minutes during Sunday's 122-97 win over the 76ers.

Kurucs saw his first action since a sprained ankle forced him to miss five games. He had been listed as probable entering Friday's matchup with the Rockets, but did not see the floor in that one. After scoring in double figures in two of his first three tilts before the injury, Kurucs will look to rekindle his early-season success during Tuesday's matchup with the defensively dismal Suns.