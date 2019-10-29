Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Practicing in G League
Kurucs was assigned to Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, for Tuesday's practice, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Kurucs scored three points and snagged three boards over 12 minutes of action during Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, and he'll get some work Tuesday with the G League squad. He's averaging four points, three rebounds and 1.7 turnovers over three matchups this season off the bench and will return to Brooklyn following practice, per Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com.
More News
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Makes court appearance Monday•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Strong showing in Vegas debut•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Ejected late in Game 5•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...