Kurucs is probable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left hip contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear if Kurucs suffered the injury during the team's final scrimmage or during practice. Either way, he'll still likely play in the opener. With so many players not joining the Nets in Orlando, Kurucs should see an expanded role. In the six games this season that he's garnered at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals.