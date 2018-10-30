Kurucs (ankle) will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Kurucs is set to miss his fifth game in a row due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll continue to be monitored from game-to-game moving forward. He's played in three games this season, avearging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over 14.3 minutes.