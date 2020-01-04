Play

Kurucs will come off the bench Saturday against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

With Garrett Temple and Caris LeVert both healthy, Kurucs will resume his usual role off the bench after drawing a spot start Thursday. In his previous 17 appearances off the bench, he's averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories