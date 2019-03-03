Kurucs finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 28 minutes in the Nets' loss to the Heat on Saturday.

Kurucs played his most minutes since Jan. 16 and scored his most points since Jan. 23 in Saturday's loss. The Latvian rookie hasn't done enough on the court this season to warrant consideration outside of deeper leagues, and his increased production on Saturday was due in part to gameflow in which the Nets were down big all game and could give the bench some additional minutes.