Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 12 points in 13 minutes
Kurucs scored 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added four rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes Monday against the Cavaliers.
Kurucs tied a career-high with his 12 points, and made a couple nice plays down the stretch, although the Nets ultimately lost their seventh game in a row. The Latvian forward has spent some time in the G-League, and is only playing 12 minutes per game in Brooklyn, making it unlikely that he'll be able to replicate this performance in the near future. If Kurucs is able to cultivate a larger role later in the season he may attain some fantasy value, but until he's afforded consistent playing time he isn't a viable option in any format.
