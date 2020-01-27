Kurucs notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-97 loss at the Knicks.

This was just Kurucs' second double-digit scoring game of the season; for the most part, he's been unable to produce at a high level coming off the Nets' bench. With Kurucs rarely exceeding 25 minutes per game and showing no sign of forcing coach Kenny Atkinson to give him more time on the court, he has very little upside in most formats.