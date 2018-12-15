Kurucs collected 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.

Kurucs finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, and minutes while dishing his first dime since the season opener. The rookie was one of four Nets to earn 30-plus minutes, and it's the fourth straight game in which he has seen double-digit minutes. If Allen Crabbe (knee) is unable to give it a go during Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Kurucs will likely draw another start.