Kurucs finished with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in the Nets' win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Kurucs had another solid outing in his third consecutive start in Saturday's win. His 16 points included four triples and a huge dunk where he posterized and stared down Alex Len. Kurucs has filled out the stat sheet nicely in his three recent starts, and he is shaping into a fine daily option at a still-affordable price.