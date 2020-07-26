Kurucs notched 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage win over the Spurs.

Kurucs registered 46 starts during his rookie season in 2018-19, and he is widely expected to feature as the team's starting power forward once the Nets resume their season July 31 against the Magic. This performance should undoubtedly boost his confidence after posting averages of just 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game across 39 appearances in 2019-20.