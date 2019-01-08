Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 24 in loss to Celtics
Kurucs had 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Monday's loss to Boston.
Kurucs was the only Nets' starter to top 10 points, and he's now hit double figures in three straight games. Kurucs' five three-pointers matched his second-highest total of the season.
