Kurucs recorded 24 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday as the Nets fell to the Pacers. If you want to talk about "coming out of nowhere," we can talk about Kurucs. The 20-year-old Latvian posted a career-high 24 points in his fifth career start. The sample size is so small that it's barely worth considering, but there is considerable opportunity for the former Barcelona player. It's almost a definite that he is available in your league right now, and nobody has gained more fantasy value over the past week than Kurucs who is tightening his grip on a starting role with the Nets. Somewhere, Mark Cuban is smiling.