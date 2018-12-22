Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 24 points in 34 minutes
Kurucs recorded 24 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday as the Nets fell to the Pacers.
Kurucs recorded 24 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday as the Nets fell to the Pacers. If you want to talk about "coming out of nowhere," we can talk about Kurucs. The 20-year-old Latvian posted a career-high 24 points in his fifth career start. The sample size is so small that it's barely worth considering, but there is considerable opportunity for the former Barcelona player. It's almost a definite that he is available in your league right now, and nobody has gained more fantasy value over the past week than Kurucs who is tightening his grip on a starting role with the Nets. Somewhere, Mark Cuban is smiling.
More News
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Draws first career start•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores career-high 13 points•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 12 points in 13 minutes•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Back with NBA club•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...