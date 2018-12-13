Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores career-high 13 points
Kurucs scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), and produced three steals and a rebounds across 19 minutes Wednesday against the 76ers.
The rookie reached double-digits for the fourth time this year while playing his second-most minutes. Kurucs is only averaging 12.5 minutes per game on the year, far too few minutes to make a consistent fantasy impact. If Kurucs can string together several good performances there may be a path to a larger role as the Nets will likely want to give their rookie more opportunities to gain experience.
