Kurucs managed eight points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to Dallas.

Kurucs was a member of the opening five for the first time this season but only played 18 minutes. It has been somewhat of a fall from grace for Kurucs who was coming off a decent season in 2018-19. Caris LeVert (thumb) appears as though he could return this weekend and so Kurucs' limited value is likely to regress even further.