Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores with efficiency vs. Kings
Kurucs finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 23 minutes Monday against Sacramento.
Kurucs put together an impressive showing, knocking down 70.0 percent of his attempts from the field in a 123-94 victory. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old hasn't shown much value outside of the scoring column to this point, averaging just 3.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals through 30 contests.
