Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Second straight double-double
Kurucs finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.
The extra two periods surely aided Kurucs' production, but the rookie had been running hot over the seven games prior to Wednesday. With Kurucs delivering his second consecutive double-double to go with efficient shooting, he's making a case to stick as the starting small forward even once Allen Crabbe (knee) is back. Crabbe could be ready to go as soon as Friday's rematch in Charlotte after turning in a full practice Thursday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
More News
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: First career double-double Sunday•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 24 points in 34 minutes•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Draws first career start•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores career-high 13 points•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...