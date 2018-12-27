Kurucs finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

The extra two periods surely aided Kurucs' production, but the rookie had been running hot over the seven games prior to Wednesday. With Kurucs delivering his second consecutive double-double to go with efficient shooting, he's making a case to stick as the starting small forward even once Allen Crabbe (knee) is back. Crabbe could be ready to go as soon as Friday's rematch in Charlotte after turning in a full practice Thursday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.