Kurucs was sent to the Long Island Nets of the G League on Sunday, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Kurucs hasn't been able to get game time lately, appearing in just one of the Nets' last five games. He's appeared in eight contests so far this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.

