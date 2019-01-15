Kurucs accumulated 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes Monday against the Celtics.

Kurucs has played well since entering the starting lineup on December 14th, accounting for 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over that span. Unfortunately, Kurucs' is only averaging 25.7 minutes per game when he starts, which isn't a large enough role to consistently produce fantasy relevant lines, especially considering he's more of a fourth-or-fifth option when he's on the court.