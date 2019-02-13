Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Sidelined with elbow issue
Kurucs will sit out Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sprained left elbow.
It's unclear if Kurucs picked up the injury in the Nets' most recent game Monday in Toronto or if he's been nursing the sore elbow for a while. Either way, the rookie's form has clearly been trending down of late, as he's failed to crack double digits in the scoring column over the Nets' last nine contests while shooting 29.2 percent from the field. Kurucs will get more than a week to recuperate with the Nets off the schedule until Feb. 21 after Wednesday's game.
