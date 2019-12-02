Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Solid all-around line
Kurucs supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds four assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to Maine.
The Latvian forward had a second-straight solid outing, managing to contribute in every category while posting a plus-seven net rating. The second-year pro's struggled to match his impressive numbers from his rookie year but finally appears to be getting up to speed after a rough first month. He has a good chance to rejoin Brooklyn relatively soon if he's able to maintain his strong play.
