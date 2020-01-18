Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Starting Saturday
Kurucs will start Saturday against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Joe Harris (back) sidelined, Kurucs will enter the starting five. In three previous starts this season, he's averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.