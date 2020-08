Kurucs will get the start at center Tuesday against Milwaukee, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

With a number of regulars, including Jarrett Allen, sitting out, the Nets will be severely undermanned Tuesday. Kurucs will move into the lineup alongside Lance Thomas in the frontcourt, while Donta Hall will come off the bench. In 17 minutes of action against Washington on Sunday, Kurucs posted two points, four assists and three rebounds.