Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Strong effort in loss
Kurucs accounted for 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to Raptors 905.
Kurucs, who impressed as a rookie a season ago, has taken a step back in his second year. He's struggled to find his rhythm with Brooklyn and has been relegated to try to revamp his shot in the G-League. Through three games with Long Island, Kurucs is averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 32.7 minutes across three games while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and a horrific 6.3 percent from behind the arc.
