Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Strong showing in Vegas debut
Kurucs posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during the Nets' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.
Kurucs finished a solid rookie campaign with averages of 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds across 63 games, and he's looking to gain further seasoning this summer in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old got off to a strong start in that regard Friday, and even with the recent addition of Wilson Chandler via free agency, Kurucs still likely has the inside track to the starting power forward job in the coming season, particularly if he can put together a strong showing in the desert.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.