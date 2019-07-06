Kurucs posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during the Nets' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

Kurucs finished a solid rookie campaign with averages of 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds across 63 games, and he's looking to gain further seasoning this summer in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old got off to a strong start in that regard Friday, and even with the recent addition of Wilson Chandler via free agency, Kurucs still likely has the inside track to the starting power forward job in the coming season, particularly if he can put together a strong showing in the desert.