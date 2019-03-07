Kurucs collected 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Kurucs recorded a career high block total while reaching double figures in scoring and hauling in at least six boards for the third straight game. The 21-year-old rookie isn't consistent enough to make an impact outside of deeper leagues, but he has been a key cog all season since joining the starting lineup in mid-December.