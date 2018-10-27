Nets' Rodions Kurucs: To remain out Sunday
Kurucs (ankle) is out Sunday against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Kurucs will miss a third straight game Sunday while nursing an ankle injury. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Knicks.
