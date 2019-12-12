Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Well-rounded line Monday
Kurucs supplied 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the 905.
It was a good bounce-back game for Kurucs, who'd struggled in his past two appearances for Long Island. Though he was brought up to the NBA briefly last week, it appears that the majority of Kurucs' opportunities will come in the G League this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.