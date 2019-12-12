Kurucs supplied 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the 905.

It was a good bounce-back game for Kurucs, who'd struggled in his past two appearances for Long Island. Though he was brought up to the NBA briefly last week, it appears that the majority of Kurucs' opportunities will come in the G League this season.