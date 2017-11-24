Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Another robust stat line in Friday's win
Hollis-Jefferson supplied 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Hollis-Jefferson continues his offensive evolution, one that's seen him score in double digits in six of the last seven games. The 22-year-old wing continues to sport career bests across multiple categories, including shooting percentage (48.5 percent). Particularly while D'Angelo Russell (knee) remains sidelined, RHJ should continue serving as one of the primary sources of offense on a high-scoring Nets squad.
