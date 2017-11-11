Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
Hollis-Jefferson was forced to sit out the team's most recent game while dealing with a hip bruise, but is feeling well enough to take the floor Friday. With Trevor Booker (back) out, Hollis-Jefferson could be in line for significant usage as well. In the three contests prior to the game where he sustained his injury, he was averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.7 minutes.
